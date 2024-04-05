Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 244000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

