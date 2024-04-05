Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 4,850,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

