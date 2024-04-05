Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target to $30.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.50 to $30.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

PGC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 21,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,172. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $420.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

