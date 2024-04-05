Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Citigroup upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.56. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.