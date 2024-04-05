KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

