KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.39 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

