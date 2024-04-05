KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $294.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

