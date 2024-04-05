KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 786 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.