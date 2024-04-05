KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 18,170 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 87,413 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,051,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 56.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

