Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.