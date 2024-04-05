KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $643.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $672.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

