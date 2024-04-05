Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KNX opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

