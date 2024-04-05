KOK (KOK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $137,718.96

KOK (KOK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, KOK has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $137,718.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013982 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00021977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,155.10 or 1.00109215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00126319 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000065 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00490148 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $112,913.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

