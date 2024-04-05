Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.93. 51,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 538,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
