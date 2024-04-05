Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.93. 51,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 538,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kornit Digital by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

