Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRUS. Citigroup raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. 343,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,617. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.