Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.85, but opened at $111.01. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 200,816 shares.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 854.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

