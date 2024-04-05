L7 (LSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.83 Million

L7 (LSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, L7 has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One L7 token can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00007547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 5.30108385 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,206,683.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

