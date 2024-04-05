Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 1,646,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

