Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.42 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.14. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

