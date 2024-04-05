Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Landstar Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.