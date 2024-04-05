LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 4.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 58,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 274,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LNZA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,962,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

