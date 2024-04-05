LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 4.7% Higher

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 58,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 274,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LanzaTech Global

In other LanzaTech Global news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

