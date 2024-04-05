Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.82

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 240008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

