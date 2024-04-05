Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,275 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

