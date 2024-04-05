Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,827 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. American Century Multisector Income ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 8.91% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000.

Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

