Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.52 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

