Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.77. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.