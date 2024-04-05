Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 607,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.