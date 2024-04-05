Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 3,195,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

