Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,029,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

