Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

