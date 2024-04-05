Levi Strauss & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Levi Strauss & Co.



Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

