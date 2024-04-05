Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 935,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,477. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

