Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.84.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

