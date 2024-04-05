Loop Capital Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $115.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,502,000 after acquiring an additional 539,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after acquiring an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

