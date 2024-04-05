LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $260.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.55.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

