Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,093,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,496,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

