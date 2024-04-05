M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Matthew Coulson Sells 4,649 Shares

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Coulson sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.14), for a total value of £37,563.92 ($47,155.31).

M.P. Evans Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MPE opened at GBX 817.60 ($10.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 747.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.73 and a beta of 0.67. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 652 ($8.18) and a one year high of GBX 904 ($11.35).

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 32.50 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,844.16%.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia, Property Malaysia, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

