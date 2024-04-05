MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 4.7%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 501,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,473,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,756 shares of company stock worth $637,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,887,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

