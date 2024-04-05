Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MAIN opened at $47.00 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

