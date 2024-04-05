MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $74.92. 331,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 745,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

