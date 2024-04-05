Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.40

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.44), with a volume of 2453337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Numis Securities raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.95) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.05) to GBX 318 ($3.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297.67 ($3.74).

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,842.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Man Group

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($235,946.72). 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

