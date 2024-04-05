Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors lowered shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CART. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of CART opened at $37.90 on Monday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

