Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Fox Advisors downgraded Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $37.90 on Monday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $789,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,811,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

