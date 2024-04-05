Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $221.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $219.18. Approximately 706,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,885,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.25.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

