Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading 1.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $221.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $219.18. 706,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,885,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.25.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

