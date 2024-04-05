Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.24. 193,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,715,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.