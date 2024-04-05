Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

