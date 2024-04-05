Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

