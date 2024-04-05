MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 122,385 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Stock Down 1.2 %

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

